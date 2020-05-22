Northwest Charlotte Murder Suspect Killed By FBI Agent In Alabama

The Latest:

ATMORE, ALA. — CMPD Detectives identified the alleged suspect of a northwest Charlotte murder, who was later located in Alabama and died after being shot by a FBI agent, police say.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Tobby Wiggins was identified as the suspect in the murder of Cashona Tate after evidence gathered by Homicide Detectives and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Through the coordinated efforts of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), FBI-Charlotte, and the FBI Mobile Field Office, Wiggins was located in Atmore, Alabama. According to CMPD, on May 20, FBI Agents attempted to take him into custody and during the encounter, Wiggins was shot and pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (5/16/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in a northwest Charlotte apartment Friday night.

According to the CMPD, officers responding to a welfare check found, 39-year-old, Cashona Tate dead in an apartment on Hoskins Mill Lane around 8:45 p.m. last night.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but have not made any arrests or released suspect information.

Detective Echols is the lead detective assigned to the case.