RCSO Says Suspect Seriously Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting following a domestic disturbance and standoff in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Dunn’s Mountain Church Road in Salisbury.

A caller told authorities that a man inside the residence was, “angry and tearing up the house.” The caller also told police that the man had fired several shots inside the house and threatened to kill several people.

Deputies responded and established a perimeter around the residence, while attempting to make contact with the suspect, as the suspect continued to fire shots inside.

Someone inside the house told authorities that the suspect had at least five firearms including three pistols and two rifles. Deputies helped six people escape from the residence and assisted four other people evacuate a shed in the back yard of the residence. Deputies also evacuated neighbors from a nearby home.

Deputies obtained a warrant for the suspect for Communicating Threats from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

Officials say The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Negotiator Team and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team were activated and responded to the scene.

Negotiators tried to establish contact and dialogue with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. Officials say the suspect was very agitated inside the house, and was asked numerous times to put down his weapons, and come outside to be taken into custody.

The suspect told deputies they needed to leave and said that he was going to shoot all law enforcement if they did not leave before moving toward a door of the residence, coming outside, and firing a round at deputies, according to authorities.

A member of the RCSO Special Response Team fired one shot, which struck the suspect and injured him significantly.

The Rowan County EMS was already on the scene, and took the offender to the hospital. The suspect has since been transferred to Carolinas Medical Center for further treatment, and his present condition is unknown.

NC State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting.