CMPD Says Six People Shot After Social Gathering Turns Violent In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say six people were shot after a social gathering turned violent in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at about 8:58 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Albemarle Road near Pierson Drive.

Arriving officers encountered a crowd of people attempting to leave the scene. Officers located evidence of a shooting in a parking lot shared by several businesses.

The CMPD began receiving call about shooting victims showing up at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health’s Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say all six victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One of the victims is in serious, but stable condition and the other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a social gathering began elsewhere and moved to the parking lot of the businesses located at 4900 Albemarle Road, before a dispute between several parties led to an exchange of gunfire.