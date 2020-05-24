Man Armed With Knife Shot By Deputy After Causing Disturbance At Union County Church

The Latest(Updated May 24th):

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, an outdoor church service at Oak Grove Baptist Church was interrupted by a man who was cursing at church members.

Deputies responded and were directed toward a residence on Newtown Road, near Potter road, across the street from the church.

Deputies encountered a white man, who was armed with a knife. Following a struggle, deputies deployed tasers in an attempt to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect continued fighting and a deputy eventually fired rounds from his service weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Atrium Main for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The two deputies involved are also being treated by EMS.

Officials say the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting, which is standard protocol.

The UCSO will also conduct an internal affairs investigation to ensure agency policies were followed.

Original Story:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has shot a man following a disturbance call near Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Man shot by deputy following disturbance call near Oak Grove Baptist Church – 4000 blk Newtown Road. More details to follow. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) May 24, 2020

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.