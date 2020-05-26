Alexander County Man Charged After Father Dies Following Domestic Altercation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a man is in custody after his father was found dead following an altercation in Alexander County on Monday.

Accroding to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office(ACSO), at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, ACSO deputies, Alexander County EMS, and Hiddenite First Responders responded to reports of an unconscious person at a residence on Hiddenite Church Road.

The initial investigation determined 62-year-old James Morton II and his son 37-year-old James Morton III were involved in a domestic altercation, in which Morton II suffered injuries which left him unconscious.

First responders performed CPR but Morton II was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Morton III was taken into custody and charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. HE was issued a $200,000 secured bond.

The ACSO says the investigation is pending autopsy results.