One Dead, One Injured After Crash Involving Motorcycle And Vehicle In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died and another was injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in York County Monday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The SCHP says the incident occurred at about 6:56 p.m. on Leslie Highway about one mile south of Rock Hill.

Trooper Joe Hovis says, 75-year-old, Thomas Autry was driving south on Leslie Highway in a 2001 Chevrolet when he attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the motorcyclist traveling north.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died as a result of the injuries sustained.

Autry was also injured, and EMS took him to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the York County Coroner. The SCHP is still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.