Charlotte Yard Waste And Bulk Item Collection Will Resume Monday, June 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yard waste and bulk item collection services, which have been suspended since late March, will resume on Monday, June 1.

Solid Waste Services suspended bulk item and yard waste collection services to secure proper personal protective equipment for employees and adjust operations to ensure they could provide service with the required social distancing mandate. Since that time, Solid Waste Services has modified operational procedures and retrofitted trucks. As a result, services can resume on June 1.

Here’s what residents need to know:

Yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings and branches, will be collected on the same day of service as garbage and recycling starting the week of June 1.

Residents can expect service to continue weekly after this date. The two-month suspension of yard waste collection services is lifted.

Residents are advised to place properly prepared yard waste at the curb on their normal collection day. Preparation guidelines can be found on the website – curbit.charlottenc.gov.

Bulk item collection will also resume on Monday, June 1.

Bulk item collection requests must be scheduled.

There are three options for scheduling bulky items: Call CharMeck 311 (704-336-7600) Online at curbit.charlottenc.gov CLT + app



To stay up to date with the latest information please visit curbit.charlottenc.gov, subscribe to our newsletter and text message updates, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CLTSWS.