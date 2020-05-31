Two Injured, One Critically, After Shooting In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, On May 3 st 2020 at 4:23am, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Carolina Avenue Extension.

Arriving officers located a 33-year-old male victim laying on the ground near the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to PMC with life threatening injuries.

Officers learned that a silver sedan left the area and then located the vehicle a short distance away with

another 33-year-old male victim who was shot in the arm.

This victim was transported to PMC and treated for his injury.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops.