Mayor Vi Lyles Marches With Protestors After Tense City Council Session

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moments after a heated exchange, community members, yelled “walk with us” to city leaders. Mayor Vi Lyles, council members and the city manager led hundreds from the government center down Fourth Street and back.

The community demanding answers after last night’s protest. Many wanting to know who gave the officers the order.

Chief Kerr Putney says he doesn’t know but the department will investigate. Charlotte’s top cop says chemical munitions will not be used in protests if there is no violence.

“No violence, no assaultive behavior, no damage to property, no problem. No problem,” Chief Putney said.

In a one-on-one interview with Mayor Lyles, WCCB’s Alexandra Elich asked when CMPD will put in place a stronger duty to intervene policy requiring officers to intervene when they observe excessive force by another officer.

“I think that you will see that very quickly. In weeks,” Mayor Lyles said.

We also asked for her response to criticism that she and council are intimidated by CMPD and unwilling to hold police accountable.

“So no I’m not intimidated at all because doing what’s right, you have to remember most of the police officers in this force they have to live here as well. They have neighbors and friends and congregations of faith,” Mayor Lyles said. “Let’s not make them out to be one mass image that’s not accurate.”

Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack says she holds the mayor, city manager and the city council responsible. Adding, something has to change.

“New leadership. New leadership. Grassroots leaders who understand our plight. Who have compassion and care and understanding of what it feels like to be black in this country,” Mack said.

CMPD’s Statement On The Events Of Tuesday Night And SBI Review Of Procedure