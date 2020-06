CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Q, a popular barbecue restaurant in Uptown Charlotte, is closing its doors after eight plus years.

The company posted the following message on social media:

“After 8+ years, it’s with much sadness that we announce our permanent closure. After being closed 2+ months, reopening, closing again & surveying the future of uptown, there’s no path to success. Thanks Charlotte! Support your local, independent restaurants.”