Mecklenburg County Man Scores $212,757 Jackpot With Scratch-Off Numbers

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — On May 6, Kevin Wylie of Charlotte bought a few Cash 5 tickets for that night’s drawing, and the numbers he used from an old scratch-off ticket landed him a $212,757 jackpot.

Wylie, who works as a planner/buyer, bought a scratch-off ticket “maybe a week before the Cash 5 drawing.” He liked the numbers he saw from the scratch-off and thought they might be lucky, so he repurposed them for the May 6 Cash 5 drawing.

The following morning, he checked the lottery’s website to see if he’d won. “Let me double check this again,” recalled Wylie of the moment he realized his numbers were a match. “It was a good feeling.”

He purchased his lucky Cash 5 ticket from the Glen Mart on Glenwood Drive in Charlotte.

Wylie claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. After federal and state taxes, he took home $150,527.

With his winnings, Wylie said he plans to “pay off some bills.”

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile app.

Wednesday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $110,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how $59.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.