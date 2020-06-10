Officials: Caldwell County Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of 28-Year-Old Man Cleared Of Wrongdoing

1/2

2/2



The Latest (6/10/20):

A Caldwell County deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the District Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, the officer was cleared after a review of the investigative findings by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation of the shooting incident that occurred on April 24, on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. There was no evidence of criminal misconduct on the part of Deputy James Curtis and his use of force in the death of Timothy Sides Jr. was justified.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending findings of the investigation but has returned to active duty.

The Latest (Updated 4/25/20):

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department has identified 28-year-old Timothy Sides Jr. as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Caldwell County officials say at 10 a.m., the deputy responded to reports of a suspicious person on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir and encountered Sides.

Authorities say Sides had a gun and a confrontation ensued which resulted in Sides’ death.

The deputy was not injured and has been placed paid administrative leave.

The State Bureau of Investigation has received the body camera footage and is investigating.

More information will be released as it develops. Check back for updates.

Original Story:

LENOIR, N.C. — An individual was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, according to officials.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. According to reports, the incident involved a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect.

A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County early Friday, according to officials. The shooting happened early in the morning on Miller Hill Road in Lenoir. The investigation is ongoing. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/iaIEhyygHE — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 24, 2020

No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.