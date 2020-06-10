Two Suspects Charged In Fatal Gastonia Shooting

1/2 Marshawn Sanders

2/2 Ashley Abernathy



GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say two suspects were arrested Tuesday after a man died following a shooting.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to Lowell Bethesda Road, nearby Waffle House, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, 30-year-old Eric De Sean Glenn, was located and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

Two Shelby residents were arrested in connection to the case.

According to Gastonia Police Department, Marshawn Devon Sanders, 27, is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Shooting into an occupied vehicle and Possession of a firearm by a felon. Ashley Michelle Abernathy, 34, is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Shooting into an occupied vehicle.

No further information has been released at this time.