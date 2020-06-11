Steamy and Stormy Stretch Coming to and End

Showers and a few storms still possible today as a cold front slows and stalls across the Carolinas. Flash Flood Wath for Stanly, Richmond and Anson counties until 8 am Friday. Another 1″ of rain will be possible, but heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding in low lying areas. Still hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s. However, cooler and drier air seeps into the region tomorrow. Seasonable highs for Friday and Saturday in the low to mid-80s with less mugginess. Isolated rain chances Friday with sunshine for Saturday. Unsettled and cooler weather returns early next week.

Today: Steamy. High: 87 Wind: SW 7-10 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 66 Wind: NE 5 mph

Fri: Sunshine returns. High: 84 Wind: NE 5 mph

Fri PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 63 Wind: Light