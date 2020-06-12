RCSO Asking For Assistance Locating Missing 34-Year-Old Woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 34-year-old Amber Nicole Torrence.

According to officials, Torrence, of Salisbury, North Carolina, was reported missing on June 11th, 2020, at about 10:30pm by her grandmother, with whom she lives.

Amber is described as a white female about 5 feet 1 inch and 102 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Amber has several tattoos, including a chain around her ankle and a sunflower on her lower leg. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Torrence was driving a 2008 Nissan Xterra, which was white in color with black trim, displaying North Carolina license plate BAZ-7932. Her vehicle has a large white Bigfoot decal on the back glass.

According to her grandmother, Amber left Saturday, June 6th, 2020, around lunchtime to go camping at the Uwharrie National Forest, in Montgomery County.

Amber said she was going camping with someone, but did not say who it was, or exactly where her campsite would be.

Amber’s grandmother told authorities that Amber is an avid camper and has been camping in the Uwharrie National Forest many times. She also said Amber left with a camping style backpack with extra clothes, wallet, money, food, water, and other various camping items.

Amber reportedly talked with her father several times since she left on Saturday, but that he has not talked with her since the morning of Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.

Amber told her father that she would be home Wednesday afternoon, but she did not return. Amber’s family tried to reach her by phone but have been unsuccessful, with any phone calls going to voicemail. Amber’s friends have not heard from her either.

Amber’s family says this uncharacteristic for her. An ex-fiancé told authorities he saw Amber on Tuesday, at Go Burrito in Salisbury, but officials say no other details about that meeting are available.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, US Forestry Service, and other search and rescue personnel have been called in to search in and around the Uwharrie National Forest.

Amber Nicole Torrence has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Anyone with information as to the location of Amber should contact Detective Cody Trexler, at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8713, or their local 911 Center.