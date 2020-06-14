CMPD Asking For Assistance Locating Missing 71-Year-Old Man With Cognitive Issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance locating a missing 71-year-old man with cognitive issues.

According to police, a Silver Alert has been issued for Henry Peterson.

The CMPD says a family member went to check on Peterson at his residence on Remington Street off Lasalle Street, but Peterson was not home.

He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Peterson is described as a black male about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 203 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, black and white shoes, and a hat.

Anyone who sees or has information about Henry Peterson is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective Tuttle is the assigned detective for this case and his number is 704-336-8340.