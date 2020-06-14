Pedestrian Dies After Running In Front Of Vehicle In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says a pedestrian died after running in front of a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to the CMPD, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on W. Sugar Creek Road near the intersection of Reagan Drive.

Arriving officers found 34-year-old Melba Emerita Aguilar-Amaya lying in the road in front of the Shell gas station.

MEDIC took Aguilar-Amaya to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Aguilar-Amaya ran in front of a of 2004 Ford Explorer traveling southwest on W. Sugar Creek Road.

The driver of the Ford Explorer stayed at the scene. Speed or impairment are not factors for the driver.

Impairment is suspected for the pedestrian and test results are pending.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information concerning this investigation, should contact Officer W. Mercedes at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.