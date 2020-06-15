Driver Charged After Woman Dies, Infant Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver is facing charges after a woman died and an infant was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the CMPD, the accident occurred at about 5:42 p.m. on Billy Graham Parkway southbound, near the Morris Field Drive intersection and involved a Hyundai Accent, Dodge Ram pickup truck, Ford Fusion and an overturned U-Haul truck.
Jada Moore, a passenger of the Hyundai was killed in the accident, according to CMPD. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and an infant passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Police say the initial investigation reveals the U-Haul struck the Hyundai from the back which then caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles as they were stopping for a red light.
CMPD says the driver of the U-Haul, Robert Shields Jr., was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The wreck is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops.