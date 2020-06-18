Grammy Nominated Charlotte Rapper DaBaby To Host “Black Lives Been Mattered” Press Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy nominated rapper and Charlotte native, DaBaby, will host a “Black Lives BEEN Mattered” press conference and conversation with elected city officials and community leaders on Friday at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.

The event which will take place from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on Juneteenth (June 19), also known as Freedom Day or the Black Fourth of July, will feature guests including Mecklenburg County Sherriff Garry McFadden, City Councilman Braxton Winston, former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis, and more to discuss police reform, systemic racism, and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in North Carolina.

DaBaby made the following statement about the Black Lives Matter movement:

“I have had my own experiences with the police. It’s time to have a serious conversation about police reform and systemic racism in our city.” “Black lives been mattered and always will matter.”

DaBaby has also recently released a Black Lives Matter remix to the song Rockstar featuring Roddy Rich. The song features the following lyrics:

They pushin’ negative narratives, I’m ready though

Cops wanna pull me over, embarrass me

Abusin’ power, you never knew me, thought I was arrogant

As a juvenile, police pulled their guns like they scared of me

To find out more information about the “Black Lives BEEN Mattered” Press Conference and Conversation, visit @billiondollarbaby on Instagram.

