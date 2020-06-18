Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Coworker In Monroe Located And Arrested In South Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A man who allegedly shot and killed a coworker at a Monroe business was located and arrested in South Carolina, Thursday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Darnel Incorporated on Airport Road.

Responding officers located Christian Threatt dead inside the warehouse, along with eight 9mm shell casings.

An investigation determined Threatt was at his workstation when his coworker, Kendrick Reid, returned form his break, puled out a handgun, and began shooting Threatt.

Reid left the scene of the shooting and Monroe Police obtained warrants for Reid for first degree murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

During the investigation, Monroe Police learned that Reid may be in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

Officers contacted the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office who located Reid, Thursday morning, and took him into custody.

The CCSO also recovered the firearm believed to be used in the shooting. Reid was taken to jail in South Carolina and will then be transferred to Union County.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard thanked the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for their help in apprehending the suspect.

“Officers worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and following leads to locate the suspect. While we are happy to have the suspect in custody, we are disappointed that such a senseless act of violence was perpetrated, especially in a setting where innocent people could have been injured or even killed,” said Gilliard. “In these trying times, we need to do better as a community to stop things like this from happening. We need to value life, look at what we can do to influence our community for the good, and not turn to violence.”

Police say both men were hired from a temp agency and had been working at the warehouse for just a few weeks.

The case is still under investigation and more charges may be filed, according to police.