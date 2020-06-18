TSA Says Guns Seized Due To Improper Packing At Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a gun at a checkpoint and four guns improperly packed in unlocked checked luggage this week at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A 30-year-old male brought a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber gun loaded with six rounds to Checkpoint C on Tuesday. The same day another passenger – a 55-year-old male – checked two Smith & Wessons, a Ruger and a Glock with approximately 75 rounds of bulk ammunition in various calibers. The guns were in two hard-sided cases, but they had not been declared to the airline and the cases were not locked, as is required.

Both passengers face civil penalties from the TSA that can exceed $13,000, regardless of whether they were arrested by local police.

Thirteen men and two women, aged 30 to 62, brought guns to TSA checkpoints at CLT this year. Across the state of North Carolina, in addition to the 15 guns stopped by TSA officers at CLT checkpoints, dedicated TSA officers have also stopped 12 guns at Raleigh Durham International Airport, three at Piedmont Triad International Airport, and two at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL.)

During this stressful time in our nation, passengers are reminded to check their pockets and bags before entering the TSA queue so that they can move right through the checkpoint without stopping for a pat down or bag search to remove prohibited items.

“These interceptions represent the resolve of the TSA frontline workforce under any and all circumstances,” said Kevin Frederick, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for CLT, AVL and JQF (Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.) “Whether it’s during a government shutdown or a worldwide pandemic, they remain focused on their mission of protecting the traveling public and the transportation industry.”

Firearms may be transported in your checked bag if they are declared to the airline at check-in, unloaded and placed in a locked, hard-sided case. The traveler is responsible for knowing the gun laws within the state of departure and the state of arrival, as well as municipal laws, if applicable.

In addition to firearms, TSA officers across the country every year stop tons of prohibited items such as knives and brass knuckles and they intercept hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous materials such as flammable and corrosive household chemicals. Hazardous materials are prohibited in your carry-on and in checked bags.