Two Charged With Murder After Shooting At Matthews Hotel

1/2 Daniel Parker

2/2 Audrey Medina



MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say two people have been charged with murder after a man died following a shooting at a Matthews Hotel earlier this month.

According to the Matthews Police Department, 22-year-old Audrey Medina and 24-year-old Daniel Parker have each been charged with first degree murder for the death of 33-year-old David Funches on June 7th, 2020.

Police say Funches was involved in an argument with Medina and Parker at the Holiday Inn Express on Independence Boulevard in Matthews, which resulted in Funches being shot multiple times. Funches later died at the hospital.

Warrants were issued for both suspects and Medina was arrested in Matthews on June 15th, while Parker was arrested in Charlotte on June 16th. Both suspects are currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.