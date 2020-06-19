Missing 78-Year-Old Caldwell County Man With Dementia Located

The Latest:

Caldwell County officials say missing 78-year-old Caldwell County man with dementia has been located Friday morning.

Billy Joe Lipford was found around 10:30 a.m. and was stated to be conscious and alert. He is now being evaluated by medical crews.

Original Story (6/19/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Caldwell County say search and rescue teams from surrounding counties are joining the search for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Billy Joe Lipford was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday at his residence on Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir.

Lipford is described as a black man about 5 feet 7 inches and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, gray or black pants, and brown wing-tip shoes. Officials say Lipford wears glasses to read and has good mobility.

Anyone who sees Lipford should call 911.