CMPD Says Missing 72-Year-Old Woman With Cognitive Issues Found Safe

Wali Alston,

The Latest:

The CMPD says Cynthia Reed was located safe at the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 72-year-old woman with cognigtive issues.

According to police, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 20th, 2020, 72-year-old Cynthia Ann Reed left her residence on Seneca Place on foot.  Reed does not have a car and is believed to be in the South Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue area.

Cynthia Ann Reed

Police say Reed has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.  She is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket, red and pink scrubs bottoms, and carrying a white bag with laundry inside.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

 