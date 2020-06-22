CMPD Investigating After North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

The Latest:

According to CMPD, the victim in the Sunday morning north Charlotte homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Christopher Washington.

His family has been notified of his death.

Original Story (6/21/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in north Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 11:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Mona Drive near Statesville Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence. Medic took the victim to Atrium Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say at about 11:14 a.m. a second person who had been shot on Mona Drive showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.