SC Education Leaders Release Reopening Plan

COLUMBIA, SC — Education officials in South Carolina have unveiled their plan for getting kids back in the classroom safely. Officials say there is no one-size-fits-all solution to reopen schools in the fall.

Options include:

The traditional model if the spread of COVID-19 is low

A hybrid model where only some students and staff return

Distance learning where everyone stays home

“Protecting the health, safety and wellness of students and staff, while giving students the best possible learning experience, that is as close to normal as health and safety will allow,” said SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, the biggest concern from parents is that their children have fallen behind. They’re also worried about physical distancing inside school buildings.