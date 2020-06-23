Bowling Alley Willing to Risk Fines to Reopen

MOORESVILLE, NC — The owner of a bowling alley in Mooresville says he’s not waiting on permission from Governor Cooper to welcome customers back.

Paul Kreins says he’s willing to risk a fine or even jail time to reopen Victory Lanes this Friday. Kreins questions the fairness of the governor only allowing certain businesses to reopen.

“There is no way you can convince me that somehow a small restaurant is safer than a 48,000 square foot building,” says Kreins.

Kreins says he’s laid off 100 employees and has lost $750,000 in revenue since closing on March 17.