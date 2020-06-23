CMPD Chief Kerr Putney To Retire Effective July 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief Kerr Putney announced Monday that he is officially retiring effective July 1st.

The retirement announcement was made on the same day Charlotte appeared across national news outlets regarding a block party shooting in north Charlotte and only a few weeks after the 4th Street recorded protest incident that went viral after allegations of kettling tactics.

Putney says his announcement does not have anything to do with these recent events but rather the scaled back Republican National Convention that recently made the move from Charlotte being the host city to Jacksonville, Florida.

When asked about crime in underserved community Putney says more work needs to be done.

“Right now we’re down in crime. Homicides are down versus last year, even though shootings are up.There’s still work to be done in the area of violent crime,” Putney said.

Putney began as a patrol officer with CMPD in 1992. He has come under scrutiny for his handling of officer-involved shootings and his relationship with the community.

Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings will be sworn in as the new chief on July 1st.

Watch the full retirement announcement video here: