Mid-Week Storm Chances

Wednesday will bring more scattered afternoon storms with slightly cooler than seasonable highs. A weak boundary will keep those rain and storm chances in the forecast through Thursday. Drier air with more sunshine and hotter temps return for the weekend. HIghs will top out in the low 90s with isolated storm chances. Showers and scattered storms return early next week.

Today: Chance PM Storms. High: 86 Wind: W 5 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 68 Wind: SW 5 mph

Thu: Slight Chance Storms. High: 85 Wind: W 5 mph

Thu PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 67 Wind: SW 5 mph