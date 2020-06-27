Belmont Police Say 84-Year-Old Man On Moped Killed After Collision In Front Of Grocery Store

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police say a an 84-year-old man on a moped died after he was hit by a vehicle turning into a grocery store Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 10:53 AM, officers from the Belmont Police Department responded to a collision on Wilkinson Boulevard in front of the Aldi grocery store.

Police say a vehicle turning left into the parking lot from Wilkinson Boulevard pulled into the path of a moped traveling east on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The moped struck the passenger side of the vehicle and the moped driver, 84-year-old Dewey Jack Ingram, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 70-year-old Norma Stowe Brooks, was not injured during the collision.

This collision is still being investigated and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Officer R. D. Marlow with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.