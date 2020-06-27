Statesville Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed, Three Others Injured In Head-On Collision

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-month-old infant was killed and three others injured, following a head-on collision in Statesville, according to police.

According to the Statesville Police Department, Jaheim Simpson was driving a vehicle on Museum Road near the intersection of Radio Road, when his vehicle completely crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Tanisha Marshall.

Police say 2-month-old Jamaree Simpson, a passenger in Simpson’s vehicle, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger in the vehicle, 2-year-old Maari Simpson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Simpson is is currently stable yet in critical condition at Baptist Hospital. Marshall is is Stable condition at a local hospital.

The Statesville Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the accident and more information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department or Iredell County Crimestoppers.