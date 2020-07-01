More Afternoon Scattered Storms

Upper-level disturbance in the northeast continues to have a hold over our weather pattern – meaning another hot and humid day with a few strong afternoon storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Any storm this afternoon could produce damaging wind and heavy rainfall. This pattern will begin to change tomorrow with slightly drier air moving in – meaning more sunshine and more heat leading into the holiday weekend. Isolated storm chances Thursday through Saturday as temps climb into the mid-90s. It will be feeling more like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. Rain and storm chances return Sunday.

Today: Sct. PM Storms. High: 89 Wind: W 5 mph

Tonight: Sct Storms Early Low: 70 Wind: Light

Thu: M. Sunny. High: 90 Wind: NE 5 mph

Thu PM: Mild. Low: 70 Wind: Light