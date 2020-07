GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot several times in Gastonia early Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on West Sixth Ave. According to Gastonia Police, the victim, Calvin Alexander Fair, was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-854-6645.