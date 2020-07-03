Iredell County Confirms COVID-19 “Cluster”at a Local Childcare Facility

The Iredell County Health Department received confirmation on July 2nd of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Primrose School of Lake Norman.

At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases in a school or child-care facility to be a cluster.

NCDHHS refers to this as a “cluster” rather than an “outbreak” because of the setting, as it is difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community.

The Primrose School of Lake Norman took immediate action by closing the school and sanitizing the environment when the initial case was identified.

The school will remain closed until July 13, 2020 with plans to do additional deep cleaning.

The health department continues to monitor this situation and conduct contact

tracing to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person.

The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all schools and child-care providers to follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.