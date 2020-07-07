Twitter Controversy Between S.C. High School Football Player and Analyst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A controversy erupted over the fourth of July weekend between Spring Valley High School football player Coby Cornelius and recruiting analyst Jim Baxter.

It started when Baxter thanked the men who signed the Declaration of Independence. Cornelius responded to the tweet by saying in part the men in the picture back-stabbed and conquered Native Americans and set up America to imprison African Americans.

Baxter responded by telling Cornelius to read up on his history and if he doesn’t like the country he can get out or find a better place to live.