Former Lincoln County Principal Gets Up To 3.5 Years For Sex Acts With Student

The Latest (7/16/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former Lincoln County high school principal has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and six months in prison for sex crimes involving a student.

Tony Lee Worley was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a local newspaper report.

Authorities said the 58-year-old had approached a student on a dating app. Court records show that he pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court to two felony counts of sex act with a student by a school administrator.

Police had arrested Worley last year and accused him of a “romantic relationship” with a student. Worley resigned that year.

The Latest (7/5/19):

A former principal at Lincolnton High School is facing several charges related to sexual misconduct involving students.

Officers say Tony Worley was arrested Friday morning and charged with two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student, five counts of Felony Sexual Activity with a Student, two counts of Felony Solicitation of Sex with a Student and two counts of Misdemeanor Solicitation for Indecent Liberties with a minor.

According to investigators, the victim filed a report with the Lincolnton Police Department on June 21st. The victim told police that the inappropriate activity began while they were a student.

Detectives executed several search warrants at Worley’s home during the investigation, and issued preservation letters on numerous social media and online dating websites. Those letters allowed investigators to issue additional search warrants, authorities say, which are still being processed and served.

During the investigation, detectives reportedly identified at least one additional victim and say more are possible.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.

Original Story (June 25, 2019):

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC — A former Lincolnton High School principal facing accusations of misconduct with students has resigned after being suspended over the weekend.

Lincoln County Schools says Tony Worley resigned voluntarily effective June 25, 2019. Worley was suspended on Saturday pending an investigation into alleged misconduct with students, according to the district.

Along with his resignation, Superintendent Dr. Lory D. Morrow required Worley to surrender any and all professional licenses to be a teacher or school administrator to the NC State Board of Education.

Worley was hired by Lincoln County Schools in July of 2002. During that time he has served in several roles, including Director of Secondary Education, Assistant Principal, and Principal.

He has served as principal at Lincolnton High School since January 2017.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln County Schools at 704-732-2261 or Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.