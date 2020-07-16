Police: Teen Charged For Murder Of 14-Year-Old In Northwest Charlotte Homicide Case

The Latest (7/16/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 17-year-old for the murder of 14-year-old Terreon Geter, who was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte, officials say.

According to CMPD, after investigating, Homicide Unit detectives identified Kevin Smith as a suspect in the case. On Wednesday, Smith was apprehended and interviewed by detectives.

After the interview, Smith was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Murder and Larceny of a Firearm, CMPD reported.

Original Story (6/30/19):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A sad update..the latest victim is a juvenile. @CMPD says our city sees this all too often: Young people settling minor arguments with guns. @WCCBCharlotte — Alexandra Elich (@AlexandraWCCB) June 30, 2020

CMPD tells WCCB’s Alexandra Elich that this is the 54th homicide in Charlotte in 2020. There were 52 homicides at the same time last year.

The shooting happened around 1:30pm in the parking lot of a business complex on Beatties Ford Road near North Hoskins Road. Police identified the victim as 14-year-old Terreon Geter.

Geter was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died, according to a new release.

A second victim was located a short distance away on West Trade Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say that victim has non-life threatening injuries.

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy was working off-duty nearby and heard the gunshots, according to a news release. Police say the deputy quickly responded to the scene and requested additional resources.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this shooting. No arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.