North Carolina Reports Seventh COVID-19 Related Death Of Inmate In Prison System

The Latest (7/24/20):

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — An offender housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19. This is the seventh coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

Todd Ishee, the Commissioner of Prisons, made the following statement about the COVID-19 related death of an inmate:

“His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons.” “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

The offender tested positive on June 22 and was hospitalized on July 1. His condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on Thursday, July 23.

The offender was a male in his early sixties who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken a substantial number of actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. Those actions, along with offender testing information that is updated daily, are found at https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19.

Original Story (4/22/20):

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an inmate housed at Pender Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.

According to the NCDPS, this is the first coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

The offender showed symptoms of a viral infection on April 8th, 2020 and was isolated from the population, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10th, 2020. He was hospitalized on April 13th, 2020, where his condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on April 21st, 2020, according to prison officials.

According to NCDPS, the offender was a man in his late fifties who had underlying health conditions. The Department of Public Safety will not identify the individual due to privacy laws.