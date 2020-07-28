Charlotte’s Lottery Office, Claim Center Reopens After Temporarily Closing Due To Employees Having COVID-19 Symptoms

The Latest (7/28/20):

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Charlotte regional office and claim center will reopen Tuesday, July 28, at 9 a.m. to pay prizes to lottery players.

The lottery closed the office temporarily on Friday after lottery employees there reported symptoms of possible COVID-19. No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at this time.

The lottery chose to take precautions by closing the office, deep cleaning the office over the weekend. It also notified all those who presented claims Friday morning before the office closed to encourage them to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Charlotte office reopens with new staff to pay claims to lottery players for prizes ranging up to $99,999. Visitors can also buy lottery tickets, but at this time those purchases can only be made from the lottery vending machine in the office lobby.

In operating all of its offices, the lottery follows state and CDC guidelines to keep the public and lottery employees safe.

All lottery employees working with the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work. Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base of the window. Those steps are taken to ensure the safety of the public and lottery employees.

All claim centers are cleaned daily following state and CDC guidelines. The lottery also limits the number of visitors who can be inside a claim center at the same time to allow for appropriate social distancing and requires visitors to wear a mask or facial covering.

For additional information or assistance, please call Customer Services at (866) 934-0289 or visit the lottery’s website for information on how to claim prizes at https://nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes.

Original Story (7/24/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The N.C. Education Lottery’s Charlotte regional office and claims center will be closed temporarily after lottery employees there reported symptoms of possible COVID-19.

The closing occurred Friday morning after two employees working in the Charlotte office reported their symptoms. No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, but the lottery closed the office on a temporarily basis due to staffing.

The office was open for 90 minutes, from 9-10:30 a.m. As a precaution, the lottery is notifying all those who presented claims during that time and encouraging anyone else who visited Friday morning to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

All lottery employees working with the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work. Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base on the window. Those safety steps are taken to ensure the safety of the public and lottery employees.

All claim centers are cleaned thoroughly daily and undergo cleaning throughout the day while the center is open to the public, following state and CDC guidelines for cleaning. The lottery also limits the number of visitors who can be inside a claim center at the same time to allow for appropriate social distancing and requires visitors to wear a mask or facial covering.

The Charlotte office will undergo additional cleaning over the weekend. The office will remain closed until staffing can resume at normal levels.

In the meantime, the closest claim centers for the Charlotte area would be in Asheville or Greensboro. For assistance, please call Customer Services at (866) 934-0289 or visit the lottery’s website for information on how to claim by mail at https://nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes.