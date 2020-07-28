UPDATE: Officials Move 2020 Charlotte Pride Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride team is hosting a scavenger hunt, virtual parade, and festival livestream on Twitch in place of the annual in-person festivities this 2020.

The Charlotte Pride Scavenger Hunt began last Friday August 24th, and officials with the event say it replaces the traditional vendor fair as a way to support local LGBTQ-owned businesses.

The Communications Director for Charlotte Pride Matt Comer says the eight-hour livestream for the festival will kick-off August 1st at 1 p.m., and will feature content from local LGBTQ+ organizations as well as guest speakers Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and U.S. Representative Alma Adams.

The parade will be live streamed the following Sunday August 2nd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature community-submitted marching contingents and floats, according to Charlotte Pride organizers.

Charlotte Black Pride will also be holding events as the week goes on, according to their website.

Organizers say anyone interested in following along with this year’s Pride should check out their Facebook, and other social media channels to stay updated.