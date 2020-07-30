CMS: Board of Education Voted To Approve Full-Remote Learning Due To Limited Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to open schools with full remote learning in an emergency meeting July 29th, according to a news release.

#NEW: Superintendent Earnest Winston is recommending school year begins all remote. He says it's partially due to nurse, bus driver, teachers and custodian vacancies. Those vacancies will not allow them to open safely and effectively he says. @WCCBCharlotte https://t.co/6ETUVwwbPT — Alexandra Elich (@AlexandraWCCB) July 30, 2020

CMS says schools will open August 17th with remote learning due to COVID-19 conditions in the state getting worse.

“With new information becoming available to us since we initially voted to open schools with two weeks of staggered in-classroom onboarding, we feel this decision better reflects the current environment and offers us the best opportunity to educate our students while protecting student and staff health,” said Elyse Dashew, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education chairperson.

The Board says CMS will provide in-classroom instruction for students with learning disabilities that would not benefit from remote learning.

Under this new plan, Plan C, CMS school staff are expected to provide remote instruction from August 17th to August 28th, according to the news release.

The Board of Education says starting August 31st, school staff are encouraged to work from their respective schools, but may work remotely if they desire.

CMS says they want to bring staff back for in-class teaching, but the goal is to keep both students and teachers safe.