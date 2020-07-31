The Snark: The Paranormal & Sex Talk with RHOBH, Kim & Kanye on the Rocks, Wesley’s BD, and Speaking German

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A trip to Rome finds the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dishing about haunted houses, the paranormal and sexy secret that’s no so secret.

Rumor has it that the Kim may be hiring a divorce lawyer…hope it’s better than the one Kanye may be thinking about hiring.

Happy Birthday to Wesley Snipes…hope he has been sharpening up on his math skills.

Still no travel for American’s to the areas in the European Union…but if you have been working on your German, Derek has a suggestion.

