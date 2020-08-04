Police: Man Wanted In Lancaster County Fatal Weekend Shooting That Killed A 49-Year-Old Man

The Latest (8/4/20):

The Lancaster Police Department have identified a suspect who has been accused of fatally shooting a man outside a home on Dixon Road Saturday.

Police say 40-year-old Demario Lamar Mingo is currently being sought by the Lancaster Police Department on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Arrest warrants have been obtained charging Mingo with the listed offenses.

The suspect is currently on bond for second degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute, Lancaster Police say.

Mingo has been described by police as a black man, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. His last known address is 309 Robinson Road in Lancaster and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the location of this person is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (803) 289-6040.

Original Story (8/2/20):

LANCASTER, S.C. — Officers found a man dead outside a home on Dixon Road after a reported shooting, according to a news release.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, the victim, who was shot multiple times, has been identified as 49-year-old Garfield Antonio McGriff.

Police say they responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on August 1st.

The incident is under investigation, and the Lancaster Police Department ask anyone with more information to call 803-283-1171.