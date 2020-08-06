Scattered to Numerous PM Storms

Waking up to a foggy start for some. Muggy and warm leading into the afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 80s. Clouds will remain for the majority of the day. Scattered to numerous storms possible this afternoon with damaging wind and heavy rain leading to localized flooding possible within a few of these storms. A repeat performance of the forecast on Friday. Slightly drier air moving in on Saturday with just isolated storm chances during the afternoon. Temps will climb into the low 90s for the weekend. Better rain and storm chances return early next week.

Today: Scattered Storms. High: 87 Wind: S 5 mph

Tonight: Storms Likely. Low: 71 Wind: SE 5 mph

Fri: Chance Storms. High: 88 Wind: SW 5 mph

Fri PM: Mild. Low: 71 Wind: Light