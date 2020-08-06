The Snark: A TikToking Fiancé, Love Island’s Return, a Suggested Biden Slogan, a Destructive Tourist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Derek’s weird fascination with 90 Day Fiancé’s Ed is just about as strange as Ed. Today we check in on 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back where Ed shows his obsession of TikTok as well as his bad behavior and inability to talk.

Love Island is still coming back this season on CBS…covid can’t stop that bubble.

Joe Biden may have found his new presidential campaign slogan thanks to DJ.

If someone is going to destroy a priceless statute in an Italian museum…thank heavens it wasn’t an American tourist.

