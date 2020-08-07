Local Man Donates 100 Face Shields to ICU Nurses

CHARLOTTE, NC — Atrium Health ICU nurses have 100 new face shields thanks to a donation by a Charlotte man.

Eric Engle works at American Standard in Charlotte. The piping company uses 3D printing for some of its products, and were able to produce face shields for front line workers.

Engle, whose wife is an ICU nurse, reached out to get a box of face shields for his wife’s unit. He says they were incredibly appreciative of the gesture.

“I’m really just the middle man,” says Engle. “They’re the ones who deserve all the credit, so it’s always great to be able to help out.”

Engle says he’s happy he could help do some good in the community.