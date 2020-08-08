Metro Diner Celebrates National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Metro Diner celebrates the third National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day on August 8th by holding a three-day social media contest where fans have the chance to win the dish for free for a year.

Metro Diner says ten second place winners will get a one-time order of fried chicken and waffles for two to share with a friend, and twenty third place winners will get a one-time free single order of the dish.

Starting at 8 a.m. today through Monday, August 10th at 12 p.m., followers can enter to win by liking Metro Diner’s National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day post on their Instagram or Facebook page and tagging a friend.

Metro Diner says for five additional entries into the contest, followers can share their own post of the dish, following the rules on their contest page.

The official holiday is recognized by Chase’s calendar, according to Metro Diner.

Metro Diner also says they have introduced the dish to their Meal Pack lineup, and it will be available Mondays through Thursdays August 10th to the 27th, with an additional four fried chicken tenders added to the pack.