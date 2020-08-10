Active Shooter Situation Halts Trump Press Briefing

AP — An investigation is underway after the White House went into lockdown Monday afternoon. The secret service says there was an active shooter situation about a block away.

President Donald Trump was giving a briefing when a secret service agent abruptly interrupted him. Within seconds, he was led off the podium and out of the room.

Secret service shot the suspect outside the fence near the White House. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The president returned to the briefing a few minutes later.