Storms Set the Norm

Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed the sunshine over the past couple of days, because we may be hard-pressed to see a lot of it through the weekend. A moisture-laden, slow-moving rainmaking system will trudge through the Mid-Atlantic over the next few days, increasing cloud coverage and bumping up rain chances through Sunday. Some spots could be in for a month’s worth of rainfall over the next five days. While the severe risk should remain low, some storms could pack torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, damaging gusty winds, and small hail. Expect temperatures to return to slightly below-average levels in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray storm is possible. Low: 74°. Wind: Light. Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10. Thursday Night: Scattered storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 74°. Wind: Light. Friday: Scattered storms continue. High: 85°. Wind: Light.