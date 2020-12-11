Warm Weekend Ahead with Rain on the Way

A mild evening ahead, for December standards, as low temperatures only bottom out in the 40s! Even the High Country will see low temperatures above freezing through the weekend. The warming trend will stick around all weekend with high temperatures in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain coverage increases to numerous Sunday night through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures drop as we kick off next week with high temperatures back in the 40s and 50s with low temperatures flirting with freezing.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: Light S/SE.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High: 66°. Wind: S/SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Low: 52°. Wind: S/SW 5.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 66°. Wind: W/SW 5.

Have a great end of your week!

Kaitlin